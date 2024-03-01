O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 510,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 330,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 160,276 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

