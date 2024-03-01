O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 148.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 91,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.