O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

