O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Himax Technologies worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

