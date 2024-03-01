O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.