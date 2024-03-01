O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.