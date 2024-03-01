O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,819. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
SNA stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
