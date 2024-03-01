O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

