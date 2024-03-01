O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

