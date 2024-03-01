O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 356.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

