O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.55 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

