O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.64.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PH opened at $535.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $536.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average is $435.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.