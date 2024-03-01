O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Limbach worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 2,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limbach by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

Limbach stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.