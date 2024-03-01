O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.49 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

