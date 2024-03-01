O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $575.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

