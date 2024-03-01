O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

