O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $294.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

