O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

