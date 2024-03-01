O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,197 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,116 shares of company stock worth $10,232,094. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

