O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

