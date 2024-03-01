O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $544.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $543.26 and its 200 day moving average is $518.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

