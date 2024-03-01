O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $253.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $213.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

