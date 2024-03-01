O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $20,094,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 936,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE VIV opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.