O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,172 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

