O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

