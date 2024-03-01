O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Belden worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Belden by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 33,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $525,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

BDC opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

