O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,531 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Methanex worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

