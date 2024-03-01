O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

