O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

