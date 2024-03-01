O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,826 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $92,796,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,299 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

