O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:DFIN opened at $64.56 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
