O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $64.56 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

