O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Garrett Motion worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 213.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 188,135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 179.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 211,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 49.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,169. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.