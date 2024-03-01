Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 6194453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.66.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.