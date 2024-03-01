Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

