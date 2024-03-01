Onsemi to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.2 %

Onsemi stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

