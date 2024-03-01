Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

