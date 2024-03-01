Owens & Minor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Owens & Minor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

