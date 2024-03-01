Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $24.33 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

