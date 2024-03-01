Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
