Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Palomar Trading Up 1.3 %

PLMR opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Palomar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Palomar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Palomar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.