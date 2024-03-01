Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $15.47. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 74,079 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
