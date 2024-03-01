Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $15.47. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 74,079 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

