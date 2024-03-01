PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

