Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $924.75

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.75 ($11.73) and traded as high as GBX 965.60 ($12.25). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 960.60 ($12.18), with a volume of 3,930,682 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.02).

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 961.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.75. The company has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,401.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

