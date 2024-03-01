Pembina Pipeline Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,194,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,809 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.