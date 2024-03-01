Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.7 %

PEN opened at $234.76 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.