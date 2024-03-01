Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PERI

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.