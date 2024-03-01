Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
