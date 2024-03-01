Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 2740371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

