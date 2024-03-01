Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Down 1%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$166.83 and last traded at C$167.00. 4,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$168.75.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.62.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.