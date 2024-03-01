PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.0 %

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.