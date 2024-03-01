Pi Financial Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) to Neutral

Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.54.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.86.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

